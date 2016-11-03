Rotary club to host dinner in Superior
The Superior Sunrise Centennial Rotary Club will host its annual Foundation Dinner on Nov. 15 at Barker's Island Inn, including a fundraiser to support the continued fight against polio and create awareness about the issue.
The featured speaker will be a polio survivor who will share his story.
A cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:15 p.m. Dinner choices include champagne chicken or bacon-wrapped pork loin.
Tickets are $30 per person. Call (715) 372-5079 by Saturday to purchase your tickets.