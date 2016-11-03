Road construction wraps up for major projects
Officials from the city of Duluth, Minnesota Department of Transportation and other agencies gathered Thursday to mark the end of road-construction season and progress on major projects in the area.
Among those projects: Nearly $23 million in improvements to State Highway 23 / Grand Avenue in western Duluth, which have been underway the past two construction seasons.
MnDOT reports that some wrap-up work — sidewalks, trail construction and permanent lane markings — will be completed next spring. All lanes of traffic will be open over the winter.