Kids Voting returns this Election Day
After a six-year hiatus, Kids Voting Duluth is back this election.
Students in kindergarten through grade 12 can vote Tuesday at their polling location from 3-8 p.m. Part of a national nonpartisan education program, the mock election allows kids to vote for president, Congress, the County Board and state legislative offices.
The effort in Duluth is led by the city with support from the Duluth school district, Duluth Edison Charter Schools, Marshall School, the League of Women Voters and the YMCA.