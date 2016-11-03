Northland voters warm to voting in advance of Election Day

Take Cook County at the tip of Minnesota's Arrowhead region, for instance. There, nearly a whopping 82 percent of registered voters have already received ballots for the upcoming election, according to data released by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office Thursday.

As of the same date, 15,493 St. Louis County voters had requested advance ballots for the pending election — about 77 percent more than the number of ballots the county furnished to voters in advance of the last presidential election in 2012. And Phil Chapman, elections specialist for St. Louis County, expects a brisk few more days of activity before advance voting ends at 5 p.m. Monday.

"We've seen a higher volume, so of course we've had to devote more staff time to process the absentee applications. But overall, it has gone smoothly," he said.

"Earlier we were seeing a lot more voting via mail and people applying online. Now we're seeing an increase in traffic coming into the office to vote in person," Chapman said.

Duluth City Clerk Jeff Cox said that based on his past experience working presidential elections scheduled after the deer-hunting season begins, he would expect his office to handle about 3,200 absentee ballots.

But since Minnesota has loosened its rules for absentee voting — no longer requiring people to justify the practice with a hardship excuse — pre-Election Day activity has become much more popular. Cox said that through Nov. 1 this year, a total of 5,979 absentee ballots had been transmitted to city residents.

St. Louis County residents had requested 15,493 absentee ballots as of Thursday, accounting for 12.5 percent of all currently registered voters at the time.

Statewide, more than 550,000 absentee ballots had been transmitted as of Thursday — more than two times as many as the 244,171 handed out by the same time in 2012.

Minnesota's deer hunting season opens Saturday, and many people are taking advantage of early voting to spend an extra day in the field.

Political campaigns also have been actively urging people to cast early ballots so they can lock in supporters' votes.

Chapman said election officials were able to begin processing early votes Wednesday.

"We can run them through our central counter. However, we can't print any results until after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day," he said.

Until that time, the ballots and the counts will remain in secure storage, according to Chapman.

Early voting ends statewide at 5 p.m. Monday.

People who voted early in Duluth and had a change of heart had an opportunity to change their votes by submitting a new ballot up until Nov. 1.

But Chapman said he's aware of no one locally who cast a replacement ballot

"I'm getting the impression that people are going one way or the other, and they're not likely to change their minds," he said.

How to vote early

Duluth residents who wish to vote early in person, may do so in City Hall (Room 108), located at 411 W. First St., today from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If residents are not registered with their current address, they will have to show proof of residency by providing ONLY one of the means allowed by law.

For proof of residency and other election information, please visit the Secretary of State's website at: sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting