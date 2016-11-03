Level 3 predatory offender living in Hibbing
The Hibbing Police Department reported on Thursday that Robert Edward Berendt III, a Level 3 predatory offender, is now living on the 800 block of East 41st Street in Hibbing.
Berendt, 26, has a history of physical assault and attempted sexual assault of an adult female victim, using threats and a weapon to gain compliance. He was known to the victim. He was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
Berendt is white; 6 feet 3 inches tall; weighs 154 pounds; and has brown hair and hazel eyes.