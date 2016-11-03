Fatal Twin Ponds case will go to jury Friday

On Friday, those 12 people will be asked to determine if there's enough evidence to prove that it was Linskie's vehicle that struck Menz and whether he failed to stop and investigate the scene before fleeing on foot.

Jurors heard final testimony Thursday and will begin deliberating after attorneys make their closing arguments Friday morning.

Linskie, 31, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide by leaving the scene of an accident. In order to find him guilty, jurors must unanimously agree that it was Linskie's vehicle that struck Menz and that he failed to immediately stop and "reasonably investigate what was struck."

Before breaking for the day Thursday, defense attorney Jason Fitzgerald told 6th Judicial District Judge Shaun Floerke that the prosecution failed to meet that burden.

"Our position is that the state's case is entirely based on circumstantial evidence," Fitzgerald told the judge in motioning for an acquittal.

"The state has not provided any evidence that Justen Linskie caused the accident," that killed Menz, Fitzgerald argued. "The medical examiner agreed that it was a reasonable hypothesis that she fell from the ledge."

Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Vicky Wanta said there is "more than enough evidence" to meet the criteria of the charge.

"He said it's possible in the sense that anything is possible," Wanta said of medical examiner Dr. Michael Madsen's testimony.

The prosecutor said all testimony and evidence provided during the trial pointed to a car collision as the cause of Menz's death — even if there weren't any eyewitnesses or surveillance videos to prove it.

"We don't live in a movie where you get to see everything that happens," Wanta said. "That's the only reasonable explanation for her death."

Floerke ultimately denied the motion for acquittal — ruling that the jury should decide how Menz was killed — but the ruling came after a break that left the parties and courtroom spectators in suspense for more than two hours.

A defense motion for acquittal is typical procedure in a trial after the state rests its case. The motion is rarely granted, but the arguments can provide a preview of the pitch attorneys will give to jurors.

The defense rested without calling any witnesses. Linskie conferred briefly with his attorneys before telling Floerke that he did not wish to testify in his defense.

The state's final witnesses included three Duluth Police Department investigators and focused heavily on the collection of evidence and the destruction of Linskie's vehicle.

Defense attorneys have argued that the car should not have been destroyed and that the destruction of the "homicide weapon" without potential for additional testing has hindered Linskie's right to a defense.

Investigator Steve Pruse testified that he completed an inspection on the Ford Focus after it was hauled to a secured indoor storage facility. He said that the vehicle was photographed for documentation, but no additional evidence such as blood, hair or clothing fibers could be located, so it was released from police custody.

"I wasn't too surprised, for the fact that it was in the water and there were fluids leaking from the car," Pruse said. "Any evidence would've been contaminated by those fluids and the fact that it was in the water."

On cross-examination, Pruse testified that he did not check the car for any mechanical issues. Linskie had told police that the vehicle was experiencing a steering issue and that he was blinded by the sun when he crashed.

Regardless of the circumstances of the crash, Wanta said Linskie had a duty to stop and investigate the scene. Three University of Minnesota Duluth students testified this week that they witnessed Linskie running out of the pond and yelling something to the effect of, "You never saw me here," before scampering into the woods.

Defense attorneys have said maintained that Linskie never saw Menz and that the evidence is insufficient to prove he struck her. They suggested that Linskie fled the scene only because he was missing a drug treatment session and had totaled his financée's mother's vehicle.