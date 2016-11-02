Cooler conditions compared with the last few days can be expected today along the Lake Superior shoreline. An easterly flow will help cool things down. Then, a ridge of warmer air will settle over the region and bring with it unseasonably warm air. By the time the weekend rolls in, many parts of the Northland are expected to climb into the 60s. This doesn't bode well for the Minnesota firearms deer opener. Rain looks to return late Sunday into Monday. Enjoy the day!