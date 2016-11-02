Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Unseasonably warm air continues
Cooler conditions compared with the last few days can be expected today along the Lake Superior shoreline. An easterly flow will help cool things down. Then, a ridge of warmer air will settle over the region and bring with it unseasonably warm air. By the time the weekend rolls in, many parts of the Northland are expected to climb into the 60s. This doesn't bode well for the Minnesota firearms deer opener. Rain looks to return late Sunday into Monday. Enjoy the day!
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler lake winds, high 50, low 39.
Friday: Mostly sunny, high 58, low 40.
Saturday: Sunny, high 60, low 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, a little breezy, high 59, low 42.
Monday: Scattered showers, high 54, low 45.
Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun, high 52, low 46.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 54, low 39.