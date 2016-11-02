Judge to hear case by election judges challenging state laws

The election judges, through a series of lawsuits sponsored by the Minnesota Voters Alliance, are questioning the interpretation of a law that requires judges to give ballots to voters who have been challenged as ineligible to vote but then self-certify that they are, in fact, permitted to vote.

Election judges are being told that if someone is marked in a polling roster as challenged because they are a felon, ward of the state or a non-citizen and that person certifies that they are none of those things, the judges should allow them to vote, the suit says.

"It is against the law for me to do what the rules say," said Merle Larson, a Goodhue County resident and Ramsey County election judge.

The polling roster should be taken as final, the suit claims, and no election judge should be allowed to override it. If the election judges give ballots to the people who are marked as ineligible, the judges could be assisting ineligible voters to cast ballots, the suit says.

The Minnesota Voters Alliance has encouraged election judges to refuse to follow the rules regarding who gets to vote set out in this year's elections guide. The group says 260 self-identified election judges have signed a pledge not to obey the rules on Election Day.

That's not an option, says the Secretary of State's office.

"Election judges are required to follow the law, and unless a court rules otherwise, election officials, including election judges, do not have the authority to change this long-standing Minnesota statute," said Ryan Furlong, communications director for the Office of the Secretary of State.

"Our office has communicated to county auditors and election administrators their responsibility to follow the law," he said.

"Election judges are employed by counties, cities and townships. Any time an election judge or staff — supervised by counties, cities and townships — refuses to follow any election law, including allowing an individual to respond to a challenge, election administrators may need to take steps necessary to allow voting to proceed according to the law, such as reassigning the election judge to other duties within the polling place or dismissal."

A Ramsey County judge will hear the judges' cases, filed in Hennepin, Ramsey or St. Louis counties, on Friday, said Erick Kaardal, the attorney representing election judges. The Minnesota Voters Alliance has long claimed there is more election fraud in Minnesota than election officials acknowledge.

As for Larson, he said he will obey whatever the courts decide on Election Day.

"If the judge decides against me, I will follow the rules," Larson said.