Four candidates vie for Proctor mayoral seat

"It's highly unusual," said the 66-year-old Brenna, a three-term mayor. "Personally, I think it's a wonderful thing we have that many people stepping up. I just hope they realize it's more than two meetings a month for two to three hours."

Three of the four mayoral candidates talked to the News Tribune. Collectively, they see Proctor at a crossroads — one that forks toward more progressive outcomes and one that continues down a more idle path.

While Brenna touts developments such as the arrival of Sinnott Blacktop and Nuss Truck & Equipment to the city's tax base, the candidates say the city can get mired in more everyday topics related to its annual Hoghead Festival or golf course and sometimes fails to address a broader vision.

Retired union plumber and pipefitter Phil Larson, 60, said the city "is like our national government. People want change."

Travis White, 40, hears it, too, while out on his route as a letter carrier.

"People tell me, 'You're going to make Proctor honest,' " he said. "They hit on something that's been in the background in Proctor for a long time — backdoor deals, (politicians) helping out friends and family. I hate to call it a good ol' boy network, but that's the way it's been referred to."

All of the candidates for mayor are current or former city councilors, including Shawn McGovern who did not respond to multiple News Tribune attempts to reach him.

Jim Schwarzbauer, 64, owns a 22-year history of public service to the city, having once led the school board before joining the City Council. A retired history teacher in Hermantown, Schwarzbauer said Proctor has always had long-range plans "but to some extent we really haven't followed them."

He sees opportunity in a new comprehensive plan adopted last October with possibilities for development along the new Kirkus Street and annexing options along Interstate 35. The city ought to adopt better relationships with economic collaborators, he said, citing the Proctor Area Chamber of Commerce along with a topical bugaboo — annexation.

"In our dealings back and forth with Midway (Township) we could have been better partners," Schwarzbauer said.

Nobody has more yard signs in the race for mayor than Larson, who said he's posted 65 signs — 40 of them repurposed from a previous run for City Council. He simply doesn't like the way the City Council operates, calling special meetings at the 11th hour to handle things he believes need to be better thought-out. In its efforts to be friendly and obliging, he said, the city gets too involved in things like Hoghead Festival — a Proctor Lions Club event.

"There's just a lot of drama and focus on things that aren't the concern of the city (government)," he said. "We need more development in Proctor. We've still got a lot of empty storefronts and I'd like to see some development of the I-35 corridor."

White agreed, but added that "it's common political speak you get from any municipality to increase the tax base."

"We do need to make an effort to bring jobs here, but not just businesses from Duluth to move to Proctor," White said. "We need to look outside the area."

People continue to move to Proctor, 50-70 families a year, said Schwarzbauer, with seven new homes built in 2016, including one by the outgoing mayor Brenna.

How committed Brenna is to leaving the office, though, is up for debate. Brenna said there is a write-in campaign underway that would return him to his current post.

"It would send a message that my way is as good as anybody else's," he said, admitting he can be blunt while also saying he's made himself available at city dinners and social events and by holding regular coffee hours.

Everybody wants to see a big box store come to Proctor, Brenna said, "but I'd like to see three or four businesses with 10-20 employees each so we could diversify."

Long a railroad town, the railyard still dominates Proctor as the city's economy spurts and dips along with the success of the Iron Range. The taconite iron ore pellets found spilled along the city's east-west connector, Second Street, are a constant reminder of this.

Schwarzbauer would have those pellets mean a little less by adding more, too. He'd like to see community gardens built in vacant lots — "like they have in Lincoln Park," he said — and is lobbying to bring a mega multi-use sports facility to Proctor that would be promoted as a state and Midwest regional sports venue.

"That's what I'm promoting big-time; we've got the land," he said, adding he's on a Duluth commission that's exploring the possibility.

Schwarzbauer said he's passionate about Proctor, and Larson touts his history as being "third-generation Proctor." White said he's a relative newcomer, having been in the city for 16 years. It shouldn't hurt his chances, he said.

"I've got a 20 percent chance," he said. "There's four of us and a write-in."