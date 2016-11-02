Jurors hear Linskie's statement to police

In the half-hour videotaped interview, jurors heard Linskie admit he was driving the vehicle that left Skyline Parkway and plunged into Twin Ponds last fall. He denied, however, that he struck a pedestrian along the road.

Linskie, after initially stating he did not have any knowledge of a crash, told Duluth police Sgt. Ryan Morris later that night that the sun was in his eyes and that a mechanical issue with the vehicle caused him to lose control after hitting a bump.

Linskie acknowledged that the car left the road, crashing into something and flipping into the pond below. He said he scampered away, afraid of repercussions from missing a drug treatment session.

Morris then informed Linskie that a pedestrian, 60-year-old Susan LeGarde Menz, was found floating in the water near the car and later pronounced dead.

"You ended up hitting and killing somebody," the investigator said. "You ran into her and killed her. If you saw a person, then I want you to let me know."

In the video, Linskie was seen sitting still for several seconds before throwing his face into his hands and beginning to cry — not offering any immediate comment.

After a few additional questions from Morris, the defendant replied.

"If I knew I'd hit somebody, I wouldn't have left," Linskie stated in the video. "I would've helped them. I did not know I hit somebody, man."

Watching the video in the courtroom, the defendant removed his glasses and wiped away tears as he was comforted by defense attorney Jason Fitzgerald. In the gallery behind him, members of both his family and Menz's family wept.

Coming at the end of a full day of testimony, 6th Judicial District Judge Shaun Floerke excused the jury for the day after the viewing of Linskie's statement.

Jurors heard testimony from several law enforcement officers Wednesday as the prosecution presented evidence of how the investigation led to Linskie.

The crashed 2005 Ford Focus was found in the popular swimming hole several feet from Menz's body, according to witnesses testimony. Three University of Minnesota Duluth students testified that they came across the scene, finding a male running out of the pond and yelling something to the effect of, "You never saw me here." The students pulled Menz from the water and provided CPR before first responders arrived and took her to a hospital, where she died.

Officers testified that the car was reported stolen in Superior a short time later by Linskie's fiancée. Paperwork found in the car identified Linskie as the potential driver.

Police reviewed video from Duluth Bethel, where Linskie was living in a re-entry program, and determined that he'd signed out to go to treatment that night. When he returned a few hours later, the video showed him wearing different clothing.

Called to testify Wednesday, Linskie's mother, Lauri Smith, told the court that she received a phone call from her son shortly after 6 p.m. and picked him up near the Enger Park Golf Course.

She said Linskie was "hysterical," stating that he'd crashed the car belonging to his fiancée's mother but mentioned nothing about a pedestrian.

"I was under the impression that the car went right into the water and that was the end of it," Smith testified. "Call a tow truck and deal with it. No harm."

Smith testified that she helped Linskie get a change of clothes and dropped him off back at his treatment program in downtown.

Superior police officer Gary Kneisl, who took the report of the stolen car, testified that he was told by Linskie's fiancée's 9-year-old son that he was directed to provide false information about Linskie and the car.

Linskie, in the video interview played for the jury, acknowledged that he was behind the fabrication of the police report and told investigators not to blame his fiancée.

"That was my fault," he told Morris. "I told her to because I was trying to cover my own ass."

Morris, a crash scene investigator, testified that he arrived at Twin Ponds later that night to assess the situation.

Contrary to Linskie's statements in the video, Morris testified that the road was smooth and did not have any bumps. He said no evidence was found to indicate that Linskie ever attempted to break or correct the steering before plunging into the pond.

He said various evidence, including Menz's shoes, which were found on a ledge along the road and in a small canal that runs between the ponds, pointed to evidence of a pedestrian-vehicle collision.

"There are times and occasions that people are literally knocked out of their shoes," he said. "Usually, shoes can be a good indication of the point of impact."

Morris was still on the witness stand and had yet to be cross-examined by the defense when testimony ended for the day.

Defense attorneys have argued that Menz was not necessarily struck by Linskie's vehicle and that the inadvertent destruction of the vehicle has made it impossible to search for evidence.

The case could be turned over to the jury as soon as today.