Lake Superior drops 4 inches in October

A warmer, dryer October contributed to the decline, with the water supply to the lake lower than usual, according to the International Lake Superior Board of Control.

The lake now sits 5 inches above the long-term average for Nov. 1 and is still 2 inches above the level on Nov. 1, 2015.

Lake Superior usually drops from September to March and then rises from April to August.

Lakes Huron and Michigan also saw less new water entering than usual, dropping 3 inches in October, which is about average for the month. The lakes now sit 10 inches above their long-term normal and 4 inches higher than Nov. 1, 2015.