Photos: Native American heritage month begins

Members of the Fond du Lac Honor Guard stand at attention while the Stone Bridge Singers perform an honor song at Black Bear Casino Resort on Tuesday. The performance was part of the opening ceremony for Native American Heritage Month. During the month the casino will have drum and dance performances, Native foods, displays of Native American artifacts and demonstrations of traditional crafts. “Tribal history has kind of been a secret for a long time” in America, Fond du Lac Cultural Center and Museum Director Jeff Savage (pictured background right) said after the ceremony. “We want to showcase the importance of our culture to us and show the diversity of all the people you see in the country.” Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com