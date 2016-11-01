Ramsey County sex trafficker re-sentenced to 33 years

Antonio Dion Washington-Davis's sentence, imposed by Judge Leonardo Castro, is three years less than the 36-year prison sentence imposed by judge Rosanne Nathanson in 2013. At the time it was the longest sentence ever for sex trafficking.

The new sentence was given because Washington-Davis was initially sentenced incorrectly on one of the six charges he was convicted of: conspiracy to commit a felony.

This affected his criminal history score and the sentencing decisions on the other charges against him, according to court documents.

In the new sentencing, Washington-Davis was not sentenced on the conspiracy charge.

The Minnesota Supreme Court affirmed the conviction this summer.

He has nearly four years of custody credit.