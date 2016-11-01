Ramsey County sex trafficker re-sentenced to 33 years
ST. PAUL—A Brooklyn Park man convicted of sex trafficking in 2013 was resentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to 33 years in prison, slightly less than his original sentence.
Antonio Dion Washington-Davis's sentence, imposed by Judge Leonardo Castro, is three years less than the 36-year prison sentence imposed by judge Rosanne Nathanson in 2013. At the time it was the longest sentence ever for sex trafficking.
The new sentence was given because Washington-Davis was initially sentenced incorrectly on one of the six charges he was convicted of: conspiracy to commit a felony.
This affected his criminal history score and the sentencing decisions on the other charges against him, according to court documents.
In the new sentencing, Washington-Davis was not sentenced on the conspiracy charge.
The Minnesota Supreme Court affirmed the conviction this summer.
He has nearly four years of custody credit.