Virginia residents to vote on half-percent sales tax

"It's at the point where it needs a complete renovation," said Mayor Larry A. Cuffe Jr. "The Legislature wants the city to put some skin in the game."

Not wanting to burden residents with a property tax hike, Cuffe proposed the 0.5 percent sales tax earlier this year, and the question awaits voters on next week's ballot.

A yes vote won't immediately flip the switch on the sales tax, since the measure is advisory and nonbinding. The Legislature has to approve the sales tax, and Cuffe said St. Paul wanted to see support from the community before passing the tax.

If voters and the Legislature approve the tax, it would be used only for the Miners complex, and the tax would sunset when that work is complete and the city's revenue bonds are paid for — up to $18 million.

The Miners complex, at 821 S. Ninth Ave. W., needs $8 million in work just to get up to code, Cuffe said, the first of three phases.

The goal is not just to fix up the building but expand its uses as a community center and a staging area for emergency and natural-disaster relief.

But even the building's chief attraction, the ice rink, might not make it through the season, Cuffe said.

"Over time if we don't get this approval we'll probably have to close portions of the building," he said.

In addition to the new tax, Virginia is asking the Legislature for $12 million.

Cuffe said that a decade spent figuring out how to save the Miners building has led to this crucial vote and expected follow-up from the Legislature. But he's optimistic about the chances of the tax passing.

"I've heard more positive comments by far than negative," the mayor said. "I'm hopeful it will pass. This is our one opportunity to do something for the Miners complex."

Voters may notice a discrepancy in the wording of the measure. The numerals say 0.05 percent — one-twentieth of 1 percent — while it is written as one-half percent. Cuffe said the intention will be clear, and since the vote is advisory the correct half-percent approval will be passed on to the Legislature.

If the measure fails, Cuffe said the city will need to re-evaluate what it can do.

"We don't have a Plan B."