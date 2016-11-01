Blank lost his bid for re-election during the Aug. 9 primary, leaving Mark Fruehauf, also a Democrat, the only candidate that will appear on the ballot in the Douglas County district attorney's race.

Fruehauf garnered 59 percent of the vote in August.

"Many people have said that they want to write in my name, but those votes won't be counted unless there is a write in registration," Blank said. "So I filed a form to help my supporters feel that their voice/vote counts. That's all."

Blank has served as the Douglas County district attorney for almost 26 years.