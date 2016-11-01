Canoeist's body found on Leech Lake
The body of a 66-year-old Federal Dam man was found on Leech Lake this morning following a days-long search.
Kenneth Gale was first reported missing Oct. 25, when the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overturned canoe on the east side of Leech Lake, in the area of Sugar Point, Sheriff Tom Burch said in a news release.
Search efforts began immediately and continued with the assistance of several agencies, including Federal Dam Fire Department, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, state DNR conservation officers, Lakes Area Dive Team, Minnesota State Patrol, Itasca County Search and Rescue, Central Lakes Search and Rescue, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and several volunteers.
The body was located at 8 a.m. this morning.