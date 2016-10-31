Tuesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Sunshine and dry skies all week
November starts today, but the weather won't feel like it. We're looking at some unseasonably warm weather during the next week. However, if you're like me and licking your venison chops in anticipation for this upcoming weekend, we're not going to have ideal hunting conditions. Temperatures this weekend are expected to climb into the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s under ample sunshine. The next shot of rain doesn't arrive until late Monday.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 54, low 48.
Wednesday: Lots of blue sky, high 56, low 40.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 53, low 38.
Friday: Sunny, high 58, low 41.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 60, low 42.
Sunday: A few more clouds, high 58, low 44.
Monday: Small chance of rain, high 59, low 46.