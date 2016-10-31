November starts today, but the weather won't feel like it. We're looking at some unseasonably warm weather during the next week. However, if you're like me and licking your venison chops in anticipation for this upcoming weekend, we're not going to have ideal hunting conditions. Temperatures this weekend are expected to climb into the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s under ample sunshine. The next shot of rain doesn't arrive until late Monday.