Montessori middle school looking to grow

The wide-open space has a small kitchen at one end with a dining room table. Computer stations are scattered throughout, and a panel of windows looks onto Leif Erikson Park.

With just five kids in its first year of operation, it’s enough space for now. But there wasn't room to house it with the rest of the Many Rivers Montessori school in the former Jefferson Elementary School on East Third Street. With expectations of eventually growing the 100-plus toddler to grade eight enrollment to at least 200 kids, Montessori officials are looking for a bigger space — one that unites all of its students. And with 10 sixth-graders poised to move to the middle school next year, space is looking to become tight.

Aside from the efficiencies that come from operating one building, an important part of the Montessori philosophy is having its students of different ages learn and share knowledge together, said Mark Niedermier, head of the school.

Many Rivers has made offers on three old Duluth school district buildings: the former Nettleton and Rockridge elementaries, and the former Secondary Technical Center. All were rejected by School Board Chairwoman Annie Harala and district administration based on a board policy that says it won't sell to other K-12 competition, reaffirmed last spring in regard to an offer made on behalf of Duluth Edison Charter Schools for the old Central High School property.

Following the third rejection, however, Many Rivers asked the entire board for a meeting. That is expected to happen this month, after three board members pushed for it.

Competition?

Many Rivers maintains it does not compete with traditional public school, saying the two are "apples and oranges." The private, tuition-based model — middle school tuition is $9,650 this year — is based on the teachings of Italian physician Maria Montessori. Its students learn at their own pace through exploration and self-direction, with teachers guiding learning, but not delivering instruction.

Teachers are actually called guides.

"As a guide I am trying to spark interest, and then I will follow that where they take it," said Jessica Mohn-Johnsen, the middle school teacher. She is trained in the Montessori style of instruction and also has a state teaching license. But a state license isn't required, and many of the guides don't have one.

What matters, said Niedermier, is that they hold an Association Montessori Internationale diploma, an organization Many Rivers is seeking accreditation from, along with the Independent Schools Association of the Central States.

Aside from core subjects such as language arts, math and humanities, the middle school students learn how to start and operate a business in the spirit of entrepreneurship. One facet of Montessori programming — farming — is not done at Many Rivers. The five kids are mostly all at different places in their math studies, so they work with Mohn-Johnsen individually. For physical education, they use the Lakewalk. Roller skating is a current activity.

In class last week, the students were putting together a presentation on Mesopotamia that they would later give to kids at the primary school.

The idea was to practice the script written Wednesday as they walked Thursday to and from a play they would see downtown.

The loose structure of the program leads kids to master how to manage their time, meet deadlines and organize their lives. They learn to value grace and courtesy, Mohn-Johnsen said, and they work on "figuring out who they are and how they interact with the world; and being accountable for what you do and say."

Academically, a curriculum is followed and skills are gauged, but students learn the value of oneself, and balancing freedom and responsibility.

Maddie Keeler, who teaches 3- to 6-year-olds at Many Rivers, was educated in Montessori schools through eighth grade. She said the experience made her independent and comfortable speaking to adults and her peers.

"It's not just about learning how to write a good report or how to do algebra," Keeler said of the middle school experience in particular. "It's about how to be a good person and defend your opinion in a respectful way, and all sorts of basic life skills that you need to get through the world but aren't really technically addressed in an educational setting."

Not for every kid

The middle school's five students came from types of home school, a Duluth Edison charter school and a Montessori program.

Aidan Eades, 14, has never attended a traditional school in the most basic sense. He's been "unschooled," an alternative educational philosophy that says kids should direct their own learning and pursue their own interests. So Eades has gone from tending his family's horses and exploring the woods to being in an actual classroom, however loose the setting.

"Montessori seemed like the easiest transition from being outside every day," he said. "I'm still not used to the school thing ... but I like the freedom of choosing what to learn and when, where and what we do."

Seventh-grader Ashlyn McLaird said she felt like her time spent at charter North Star Academy was too rigid, with too much homework and few breaks.

"I wasn't learning a lot," she said, and that changed with the Montessori program.

Cory Salmela's daughter Lussi had been in a Montessori classroom since second grade and chose to stay. She didn't need a larger community, he said, because, involved in theater and music, she had one outside of school.

A family of entrepreneurs and self-starters, he said, "I feel like the Montessori philosophy works for our kids."