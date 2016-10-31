Slain deputy remembered as dedicated to family, community

Deputy Dan Glaze died Saturday after being shot while responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle near Ladysmith, about 100 miles southeast of Duluth.

Glaze is survived by a wife and three children.

The suspect in Glaze's death, 43-year-old Doug Nitek, was arrested Sunday morning and remained in custody Monday awaiting formal charges.

Glaze served with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office for about a year and a half. Prior to that, he spent nearly eight years as an officer with the Hayward Police Department.

"He was an excellent officer, a hard worker and a good family man," Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero told the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Clapero said Glaze "worked relentlessly in pursuing criminal activity and protecting the citizens of Hayward. Dan had a passion for police work and helping the citizens he protected and served. ...

"Dan will always be in our hearts and his service will never be forgotten. It is a sad day when one person's evil actions can cause a tragedy such as this and alter the course of so many people's lives."

A procession Monday brought Glaze's body from the Twin Cities back to Ladysmith, and then on to Barron County where Glaze's funeral is slated to take place Friday in Cameron, WEAU-TV reported.

A candlelight vigil is planned at Memorial Park in Ladysmith at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A memorial fund has been established at Ladysmith Federal Savings and Loan. Donations can be brought to the savings and loan, or mailed to Ladysmith Federal Savings and Loan, P.O. Box 146, Ladysmith, WI 54848.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office:

Glaze responded to a suspicious vehicle call and radioed dispatch at about 11 p.m. Saturday that he had found the vehicle in a field south of Ladysmith. When backup deputies arrived minutes later, they discovered that Glaze had been fatally shot.

Additional officers responded from the Ladysmith and Rice Lake police departments, the Barron, Washburn, Sawyer and Eau Claire county SWAT teams and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities tracked down and arrested Nitek at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday at an undisclosed residence after deputies were fired upon once by the suspect.

Authorities have not yet said how they determined Nitek was a suspect in the shooting.

Nitek had been released in August on a $5,000 signature bond after being charged the previous month in Sawyer County with first-degree recklessly endangering safety — a felony — and misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install, court records show.

His criminal history in Wisconsin dates back to 1992 and includes convictions of disorderly conduct, fleeing police, resisting or obstructing an officer, fourth-degree sexual assault, criminal damage to property and several charges of driving while intoxicated.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune contributed to this report.