Red Fawn Fallis, 37, also was charged with preventing arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, criminal conspiracy to commit endangering by fire, maintaining a public nuisance and engaging in a riot.

She faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and more than 12 years combined for the other charges if convicted. A judge set bail at $100,000 cash.

An affidavit filed with the charges says two deputies from Pennington County, Minn., who were helping Morton County move protesters south on Highway 1806 were going to arrest Fallis for “being an instigator and acting disorderly.”

Fallis allegedly struggled as deputies tried to handcuff her face-down on the ground. They were able to get her right arm behind her, but her left arm was tucked under her body.

When one of the deputies stopped pulling on her left arm to make it easier for the other deputy to get the handcuff on her right arm, Fallis allegedly pulled a .38-caliber revolver and fired three shots, with one shot hitting the ground near a deputy’s leg. The deputy lunged at her left arm and with the help of other officers was able to get the gun away from her, the affidavit says.

The deputy, Rusty Schmidt, “felt that Red Fawn Fallis was trying to shoot him,” it says.

Officers allegedly found a small amount of marijuana in Fallis’ pants pockets and metal knuckles in her backpack, the affidavit says.

While being transported to the Morton County Detention Center by North Dakota Parole and Probation, Fallis allegedly said she was trying to pull the gun out of her pocket and the deputies jumped her and the gun went off. She also allegedly said they were lucky she didn’t shoot “all you (expletives),” the affidavit states.

Fallis was arrested at two previous Dakota Access Pipeline protests in Morton County, for disorderly conduct on Aug. 12 and criminal trespass on Sept. 30. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, both misdemeanors. Her attorney in those two cases couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, and she did not yet have an attorney listed in the attempted murder case.

Authorities arrested 141 people Thursday as more than 200 officers cleared protesters from roadblocks they had set up on Highway 1806 and a camp they had established on the pipeline’s property along the highway to block Dakota Access construction from reaching the Missouri River about a mile to the east.