Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Spooky showers with ghoulish gusts
You'll want to hold on to your candy a little tighter today as winds will become fairly gusty this afternoon. A ghoulish storm system will create a little light rain this afternoon, especially to the north. However, the outfits will be much scarier than the off-and-on showers. Highs will creep up into the 50s this afternoon, and warmer-than-average temperatures will fester through the rest of the week. Sunshine will return for the start of the month.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Monday: Scattered showers, breezy, high 54, low 40.
Tuesday: Gradual clearing, high 56, low 45.
Wednesday: Plenty of sun, high 56, low 39.
Thursday: AM showers, PM sun, high 54, low 45.
Friday: Clear skies, mild, high 57, low 39.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, warm, high 60, low 41.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 56, low 42.