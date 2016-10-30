You'll want to hold on to your candy a little tighter today as winds will become fairly gusty this afternoon. A ghoulish storm system will create a little light rain this afternoon, especially to the north. However, the outfits will be much scarier than the off-and-on showers. Highs will creep up into the 50s this afternoon, and warmer-than-average temperatures will fester through the rest of the week. Sunshine will return for the start of the month.