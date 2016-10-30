Search
    Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Spooky showers with ghoulish gusts

    By WDIO meteorologist Dan Romano Today at 10:26 p.m.
    WDIO Storm Team

    You'll want to hold on to your candy a little tighter today as winds will become fairly gusty this afternoon. A ghoulish storm system will create a little light rain this afternoon, especially to the north. However, the outfits will be much scarier than the off-and-on showers. Highs will creep up into the 50s this afternoon, and warmer-than-average temperatures will fester through the rest of the week. Sunshine will return for the start of the month.

    SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

    Monday: Scattered showers, breezy, high 54, low 40.

    Tuesday: Gradual clearing, high 56, low 45.

    Wednesday: Plenty of sun, high 56, low 39.

    Thursday: AM showers, PM sun, high 54, low 45.

    Friday: Clear skies, mild, high 57, low 39.

    Saturday: Increasing clouds, warm, high 60, low 41.

    Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 56, low 42.

