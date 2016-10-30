Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Q&A: Why the Obama administration thinks the Trans-Pacific Partnership is a good deal
Many couples part ways on politics
HBO drama thrusts Minneapolis Somalis into unwanted spotlight
Astro Bob blog: Beware the Black Moon This Halloween
Northern Wisconsin sheriff's deputy shot, killed; suspect arrested
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
New manufacturing plant slated for Two Harbors property
New brewery planned for Canal Park in Duluth
Louisiana-Pacific now eyeing Cook site for new siding plant
Cliffs reports third-quarter loss as impacts of steel, iron ore downturn linger
Zen House moving from Hermantown to Woodland
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
sports
Headlines
College football: UMD rolls past winless Crookston
College men's hockey: Bulldogs stake claim to No. 1 by finishing sweep of top-ranked North Dakota
Dubnyk does it again for Minnesota
College hockey roundup: UMD women finish off Buckeyes in Columbus
Cleveland blows away Windy City, one win from championship
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
SEASON OF THE WITCH: Three Duluth witches share their spiritual path to the craft
Witches weigh in on pop culture portrayal, more
Wicca vs. witchcraft
Bigger, better Junk Hunt brings unique, vintage wares to DECC
A Night on Scare Street: Haunted garage decor has grown to include hearse, cemetery, more
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
100th Birthday Open House for Marian Rotondi
Rosemary Kathryn Wendland
Theodore Brett Bozyk
Jim and Carol Utpadel
Leone, Sullivan
More Topics
weddings
engagements
anniversaries
new arrivals
100 candles
special occasions
obituaries
Headlines
GRACE SPRINGSTEELE
JOSEPH A. NOWAK
SHERI LYNN THUREEN
JEAN MILDRED LeMAY
MERLE (CARLSON) RAGLE
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
News Tribune Exclusive / Candidate’s View: Vote for course correction to build a better America
Newspaper endorsements? Why? Because communities are stronger when newspaper has strong voice
Our election views in review
Cartoonist's view for Oct. 30
Deadline is Tuesday for elections letters
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
Finding pheasants — close to home
Ask a Conservation Officer: Party hunting, explained
DNR deer leader: Population on way up
Deer beginning to move as opener approaches
Minnesota firearms deer hunting notes
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Mentor Duluth for Oct. 30, 2016
YourSports for Oct. 30, 2016
Through Readers' Eyes for Oct. 30, 2016
Snapshot for Oct. 30, 2016
Faces for Oct. 30, 2016
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Astro Bob blog: Beware the Black Moon This Halloween
By
Bob King
Today at 2:04 p.m.
Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
As if chased by dark spirits, the moon won't linger long on Halloween night. And today? Well, it's missing altogether!
Read post here
.
Recommended for you
Dayton, legislative leaders say they can't agree to terms for special session
Tribes considering legal options over Mille Lacs walleye quotas
Other view: Tackle stubborn problem of teacher licensing
Recommended for you
Dayton, legislative leaders say they can't agree to terms for special session
Tribes considering legal options over Mille Lacs walleye quotas
Other view: Tackle stubborn problem of teacher licensing
Explore related topics:
News
Advertisement