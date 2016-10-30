Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Astro Bob blog: Beware the Black Moon This Halloween

    By Bob King Today at 2:04 p.m.
    Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
    As if chased by dark spirits, the moon won't linger long on Halloween night. And today? Well, it's missing altogether! Read post here
    Explore related topics:News
    Advertisement