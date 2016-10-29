Search
    Shipping traffic for Oct. 30

    By News Tribune Today at 11:00 p.m.
    The Cyprus-flagged Maccoa sits at anchor off the Duluth piers on Saturday waiting to load wheat. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Evening: Philip R. Clarke, arriving to unload limestone

    Superior entry

    Morning: H. Lee White, departing with iron ore pellets

    Two Harbors

    Afternoon: Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

