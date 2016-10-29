Shipping traffic for Oct. 30

Superior entry

Morning: H. Lee White, departing with iron ore pellets

Two Harbors

Afternoon: Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load iron ore pellets

For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.