Shipping traffic for Oct. 30
Today
Duluth entry
Evening: Philip R. Clarke, arriving to unload limestone
Superior entry
Morning: H. Lee White, departing with iron ore pellets
Two Harbors
Afternoon: Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.