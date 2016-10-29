Man dies in rollover crash in Cass County

A 23-year-old Federal Dam man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover early Saturday in Cass County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Phillip Nelson, 31, of St. Paul, was traveling east on State Highway 210 at about 4 a.m. when it went off the road, struck a tree and rolled several times. A passenger, Samuel Wilson, 23, of Federal Dam, was ejected from the car and died from his injuries, the Patrol said. Nelson was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated; he was taken to a Park Rapids hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Patrol said.