    Man dies in rollover crash in Cass County

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:16 p.m.
    A 23-year-old Federal Dam man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover early Saturday in Cass County.

    According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Phillip Nelson, 31, of St. Paul, was traveling east on State Highway 210 at about 4 a.m. when it went off the road, struck a tree and rolled several times. A passenger, Samuel Wilson, 23, of Federal Dam, was ejected from the car and died from his injuries, the Patrol said. Nelson was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated; he was taken to a Park Rapids hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Patrol said.

    The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on the scene.

