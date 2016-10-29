Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault II said more than 40 people were injured, including broken bones and welts from rubber bullets and bean bag rounds fired by law enforcement Thursday when hundreds of officers removed people from the path of the Dakota Access pipeline.

“It’s just wrong to use that type of force on innocent people,” Archambault said Saturday during a news conference in front of the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

Cheyenne River Sioux Chairman Harold Frazier said he has heard reports of inhumane treatment while people were incarcerated and the tribe has attorneys considering filing a lawsuit.

“All they’re doing is standing up to protect that water,” Frazier said.

Authorities arrested 141 people on Thursday in an hours-long confrontation north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation as law enforcement in riot gear and military equipment removed protesters from the highway and property owned by the pipeline company.

Law enforcement on Friday defended the use of deterrents such as pepper spray, bean bag and sponge rounds and a device that emits a high-pitched tone, saying they only used the force necessary to diffuse the situation, which included several fires being set.

Officials say a woman fired a .38-caliber revolver in the direction of officers after being taken to the ground for resisting arrest, but that account is disputed by participants in the protest.

Archambault also called for a reroute of the Dakota Access Pipeline, pointing out that the company has spent millions to purchase land in a contentious area of the route and the state is spending millions to bring in hundreds of law enforcement officers.

“If the state can spend $7 to $9 million to fight peaceful, innocent people, then the resources are there,” he said. “It’s just like ‘do what we can to put it here.’ We don’t matter.”

Frazier, who said he had a tribal member who was praying in a sweat lodge when arrested Thursday, pointed out that North Dakota is named for the Dakota people.

“But yet, we’re forgotten by the ones who carry our name,” Frazier said. “That is really sad and alarming.”