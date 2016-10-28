Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Shipping traffic for Oct. 29

    By News Tribune Today at 11:00 p.m.
    The Michipicoten, shown here loading iron ore pellets in Two Harbors in November 2015, is scheduled to arrive in Superior this morning to load iron ore pellets. (Photo by Karl Everette)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: Hon. James L. Oberstar, departing with iron ore pellets; James R. Barker, departing with iron ore pellets

    Afternoon: Paul R. Tregurtha, departing with coal

    Superior entry

    Morning: Stewart J. Cort, departing with iron ore pellets; Michipicoten, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    Two Harbors

    Morning: American Integrity, departing with iron ore pellets; Roger Blough, departing with iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

    Explore related topics:NewsShippingnewsduluthsuperiorTwo HarborsLake Superior
    Advertisement
    randomness