Bygones for Oct. 29
News Tribune, Oct. 29, 1976
- Striking Duluth auto mechanics last night unanimously rejected a proposal from eight new car dealers by a vote of 81-0 and will continue the strike now nearing the end of its sixth month. Union leaders said they will be submitting a counterproposal.
News Tribune, Oct. 29, 1996
- A group of Duluth convenience and liquor store owners is circulating a petition to force the City Council to reconsider its new tobacco ordinance. The ordinance prohibits most self-service cigarette displays, bans cigarette vending machines and beefs up enforcement of tobacco laws.
- Tryouts for Duluth’s all-city high school girls’ hockey team began yesterday at Peterson Arena. Forty girls, coming from every public high school in Duluth and every grade between seventh and 12th, registered to compete for the 20 spots on the team.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.