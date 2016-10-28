Bygones for Oct. 29

A curtailment of natural gas supplies has forced some production cutbacks but no layoffs in northern Minnesota’s taconite industry. Northern Natural Gas Co. had warned the mining firms to expect some problems with gas deliveries due to dwindling supplies.

News Tribune, Oct. 29, 1996

A group of Duluth convenience and liquor store owners is circulating a petition to force the City Council to reconsider its new tobacco ordinance. The ordinance prohibits most self-service cigarette displays, bans cigarette vending machines and beefs up enforcement of tobacco laws.

Tryouts for Duluth’s all-city high school girls’ hockey team began yesterday at Peterson Arena. Forty girls, coming from every public high school in Duluth and every grade between seventh and 12th, registered to compete for the 20 spots on the team.

