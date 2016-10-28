People held signs during the rally at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street during the afternoon hours. The signs carried messages opposing to Dakota Access and other pipeline projects, thanking the North Dakota protesters and calling for protection of clean water.

Dozens of protesters from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, as well as other Native American tribs and environmental groups, were arrested in North Dakota on Thursday. They say the pipeline threatens the water supply and sacred tribal sites. They have been protesting for several months

The Standing Rock protesters vowed Friday to continue their fight through direct action, legal challenges and growing celebrity support, a day after the 141 arrests.

Police in riot gear used pepper spray and armored vehicles in an effort to disperse an estimated 330 protesters and clear a camp on private property in the path of the proposed pipeline, according to photos and statements released by the Morton County Sheriff's Office.

Some protesters responded by throwing rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails at police, attaching themselves to vehicles and starting fires, police said.

Dallas Goldtooth, 33, an activist from the Indigenous Environmental Network, said Friday the demonstrators were taking the day off to regroup and pray. He added there were still ample opportunities for them to stop the pipeline.

"They still have miles of construction to happen and that is miles of construction yet to be stopped," Goldtooth said via telephone from the protest site in North Dakota. "There are still windows of opportunity to disrupt construction."

The sheriff's office said in a statement Friday that it was maintaining a presence in the area and that a section of a state highway remained closed. Protesters were nonconfrontational, the department said, but still not cooperating with orders to leave a bridge that was damaged by a fire on Thursday. One additional protester was arrested on Friday morning, the department said.

The 1,172-mile pipeline, being built by a group of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners, would offer the fastest and most direct route to bring Bakken shale oil from North Dakota to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.

Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for Dakota Access, declined to comment on the latest developments with protesters.

Supporters say the pipeline would be safer and more cost-effective than transporting the oil by road or rail.

Reuters contributed to this report.