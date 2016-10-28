Authorities ID victim of Virginia fire
Authorities on Friday identified the woman who died in a house fire in Virginia early Wednesday.
Donna Rae Parks, 46, died of smoke inhalation from the fire at a home on the 700 block of 10th Street North. Two other people were injured in the fire.
The Virginia Fire Department said the fire has been ruled accidental, and electrical in nature. An investigation revealed that there were no working smoke detectors in the home, the fire department reported.
The fire on the city's north side was reported just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Personnel from five fire departments battled the flames.