Black Bear to observe Native American Heritage Month

The activities will begin with an opening ceremony and invocation at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the hotel lobby. The event is open to the public.

"We are very excited about the upcoming month and what we are going to showcase to the public to broaden their awareness of our great Native American heritage," acting general manager Tracy Mullen Sr. said in a news release.

There will be live beading, moccasin, birch bark, earring and porcupine quill demonstrations from 4-8 p.m. each Saturday during November. The Cedar Creek Drum Group and Dancers will perform at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays.

There also will be Native American heritage displays focusing on the tribe's traditional ways, including displays on wigwams, racing, jingle dresses and medicine vests, maple syrup and a birch bark canoes. There also will be a photo exhibit and many Native American artifacts from the Fond du Lac Cultural Center and Museum.

"Fond du Lac tribal members are proud of their culture and would like to take this month of November, Native American Heritage Month, to showcase our arts, culture and participation in the progress of our nation," Jeff Savage, museum historian and Fond du Lac tribal member, said in a news release.

A centerpiece of the historical artifacts will be a Congressional Gold Medal awarded to the family of Fond du Lac tribal member Lex Porter, an Army veteran and World War II code talker.

Native American arts and crafts will be available for purchase from 1-7 p.m. every Thursday and Friday, including traditional Ojibwe dolls, dream catchers, earrings, throw blankets, arrowheads and other edged stone tools and wool blankets.

All activities will take place in the hotel lobby and admission is free.

Black Bear's Native American Heritage Month observance also will include a Native American buffet from 3-9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Dishes to be served include slow-roasted carved bison prime rib, venison medallions with woodland mushrooms, roasted turkey with hazelnut and cranberry stuffing, fresh salmon with maple glaze, roasted duck with chokecherry glaze, pan-fried walleye, braised rabbit with juniper berry jus lié and cedar tips, hominy soup with braised pork belly, grilled corn on the cob and fire roasted squash medley, traditional wild rice, and acorn flour and honey cakes.

The cost is $15.99.

Find more information about the events at blackbearcasinoresort.com.