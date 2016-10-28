Duluth woman escapes fire that decimates home

The fire, at 520 Leicester Ave. in the Morley Heights neighborhood, was reported just after 4 a.m., and firefighters arrived to “a large volume of fire visible,” a Duluth Fire Department news release said.

After suppressing the body of the fire, firefighters found extensions of the fire and hot spots throughout the first floor and attached garage.

A live power line that came down during the fire was monitored until a Minnesota Power crew was able to secure it, the news release said. Two birds that were inside the home were found and attended to with oxygen, but died from the effects of the fire.

There was heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the home, resulting in initial damage estimates of $150,000.

No firefighters were injured and the Fire Marshal was in the process of investigating the as yet undetermined cause of the fire.