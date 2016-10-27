St. Louis County holds transportation celebration
St. Louis County held an official celebration Thursday to mark the completion of three construction projects along County Highway 4 — known as Rice Lake Road in the Duluth area, the Vermilion Trail farther north, and also as the Rudy Perpich Memorial Highway.
The projects now complete include:
- An 8-foot-wide “super sidewalk” along the west side of the road from near Marshall School to Arrowhead Road, to provide better accommodations for bikers and pedestrians. The $1.1 million project also included some improvements to handle storm water runoff.
- The new “continuous green T” intersection at Rice Lake and Airport roads that opened earlier this month. The $790,000 project is aimed at improving safety and easing traffic congestion.
- Twelve miles of resurfacing on a stretch of roadway between Island Lake and the Whiteface Reservoir. The $3.3 million project was completed in August.
The three projects are among more than 170 transportation projects completed or near completion in St. Louis County this year, totaling $83 million.