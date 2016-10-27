CHUM holds food drive on Saturday
CHUM’s annual Share Food Drive will take place Saturday at many local grocery stores.
Volunteers will hand out lists of “most needed” grocery items at the door, giving shoppers a chance to select some items from the list and drop them off on their way out of the store.
Participating stores include:
- Super One Foods — Kenwood, Miller Mall, Lakeside, West Duluth, Plaza and Pike Lake locations
- Cub Foods
- Whole Foods Co-op
- Woodland Marketplace Foods
- Target
- Mount Royal Market
- Wal-Mart in Hermantown