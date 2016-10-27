Search
    CHUM holds food drive on Saturday

    By News Tribune Today at 10:47 p.m.

    CHUM’s annual Share Food Drive will take place Saturday at many local grocery stores.

    Volunteers will hand out lists of “most needed” grocery items at the door, giving shoppers a chance to select some items from the list and drop them off on their way out of the store.

    Participating stores include:

    • Super One Foods — Kenwood, Miller Mall, Lakeside, West Duluth, Plaza and Pike Lake locations
    • Cub Foods
    • Whole Foods Co-op
    • Woodland Marketplace Foods
    • Target
    • Mount Royal Market
    • Wal-Mart in Hermantown
