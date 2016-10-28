Alcohol sales have started in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood
It was a wet day in Lakeside for the first time in more than a century as Amity Coffee started selling beer and wine Thursday.
The state Legislature and the city this year lifted a ban on alcohol sales in the neighborhood that dated to the 1890s, and the cafe at 4429 E. Superior St. is the first to take advantage of the new post-prohibition reality.
Amity will be pouring Bent Paddle taps — the Golden Hop IPA and Cold Press Black — and offering cans and bottles of other local and domestic brews as well as a selection of red and white wines.