Bygones for Oct. 28

Comedian and human rights activist Dick Gregory spoke yesterday to a packed house in the Duluth Central High School Auditorium. It was the third in a series of lectures on “Black Experience” sponsored by the Institute of Afro-American Awareness.

News Tribune, Oct. 28, 1996

The Duluth City Council tonight will consider how to divide up an expected $4 million in community development funds for next year. The city administration is recommending spending about $2.4 million of the money to fix up homes.

A member of President Bill Clinton’s administration will speak at a DFL rally in the Northland today. Ada Deer, assistant secretary for Indian affairs in the Department of the Interior, will be featured speaker at a rally this afternoon in the Black Bear Hotel.

