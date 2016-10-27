Bygones for Oct. 28
News Tribune, Oct. 28, 1976
- Duluth is slated to receive $1.395 million in federal funds to support job training programs for 1977 under Title I of the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act. The funds will be used for classroom and on-the-job training and summer youth employment.
News Tribune, Oct. 28, 1996
- The Duluth City Council tonight will consider how to divide up an expected $4 million in community development funds for next year. The city administration is recommending spending about $2.4 million of the money to fix up homes.
- A member of President Bill Clinton’s administration will speak at a DFL rally in the Northland today. Ada Deer, assistant secretary for Indian affairs in the Department of the Interior, will be featured speaker at a rally this afternoon in the Black Bear Hotel.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.