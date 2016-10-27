Search
    Shipping traffic for Oct. 28

    By News Tribune on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:00 p.m.
    The Hon. James L. Oberstar, shown in port in September 2011, is scheduled to arrive in Duluth this morning to load iron ore pellets. (Photo by Paul Scinocca)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: Michipicoten, arriving to load iron ore pellets; H. Lee White, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Hon. James L. Oberstar, arriving to unload limestone

    Evening: American Spirit, departing with iron ore pellets; James R. Barker, arriving to load iron ore pellets; American Mariner, arriving to load wheat; Paul R. Tregurtha, arriving to load coal; Maccoa, arriving to load wheat

    Superior entry

    Morning: Stewart. J. Cort, departing with iron ore pellets; Michipicoten, departing with iron ore pellets

    Two Harbors

    Afternoon: American Integhrity, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Roger Blough, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

