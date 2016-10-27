Shipping traffic for Oct. 28

Evening: American Spirit, departing with iron ore pellets; James R. Barker, arriving to load iron ore pellets; American Mariner, arriving to load wheat; Paul R. Tregurtha, arriving to load coal; Maccoa, arriving to load wheat

Superior entry

Morning: Stewart. J. Cort, departing with iron ore pellets; Michipicoten, departing with iron ore pellets

Two Harbors

Afternoon: American Integhrity, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Roger Blough, arriving to load iron ore pellets

