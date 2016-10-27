Jeremiah Gallagher, a carpenter for Builders Commonwealth, gently reinstalls a stained glass window at Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth on Thursday morning -- at the spot where a truck hit the building more than a year ago. Most of the glass in the restored windows is original glass that was salvaged after the crash. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

Jeremiah Gallagher, a carpenter for Builders Commonwealth, gently reinstalls a stained glass window at Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth on Thursday morning — at the spot where a truck hit the building more than a year ago. Most of the glass in the restored windows is original glass that was salvaged after the crash. Builders Commonwealth was the general contractor for restoration work on the damaged building. The crash happened on Aug. 27, 2015; the driver of the pickup truck said he lost his brakes while traveling down Second Avenue West from Mesaba Avenue, and crashed into the historic former church that was dedicated in 1896.