County Administrator Kevin Gray announced the decision Thursday to county commissioners after Mirsch had been filling in the post since June.

Mirsch has for the last decade served as the county's deputy administrator for operations and budget. She has been with the county since 2006.

Mirsch applied for the Health and Human Services job earlier this year when former director Anne Busche announced she was retiring. County officials eventually decided to hire Dave Lee, the veteran Carlton County Health and Human Service director, to replace Busche.

But Lee resigned the post in late June and went back to Carlton County after just seven weeks on the St. Louis County job, saying he didn’t feel the department was properly staffed.

Mirsch has been running the department since Lee resigned, including through a tumultuous period of hiring, trying to keep up with a rapidly increasing caseload for department staff.

The promotion for Mirsch leaves Gray with both of his deputy administrator posts open. Longtime Deputy Administrator of Policy and Governance, Gary Eckenberg, is retiring Friday after 39 years with the county.

County officials are reviewing resumes for the Eckenberg position now. It’s not clear how soon Mirsch’s former budget/operations position can be filled.

"Linnea has been an impact performer throughout her career with St. Louis County, and is an incredible resource and advocate for Public Health and Human Services already," Gray said in a statement. "It goes without saying how much we will miss her leadership and contributions in her previous role in Administration, but are so pleased for her interest in and acceptance of this new opportunity."

The department is the county’s largest, both in number of employees, at nearly 700, and budget.

Chris Dahlberg, St. Louis County commissioner representing western Duluth, said Mirsch has done a great job as interim director and was a good choice to fill the post permanently.

“Linnea will do a great job, no question. But Kevin (Gray) is going to have his work cut out for him with both she and Gary gone now. But Kevin can handle it, I’m sure,” Dalberg said.

Commissioner Patrick Doyle, who represents eastern Duluth and who heads the board’s Health and Human Services Committee, said Mirsch is a master of crunching numbers and wing over people.

“Nobody knows the data better than Linnea. St. Louis County is very fortunate to have her in this” new position, Boyle said. “She not only knows numbers, but she has great compassion for the people of this county.”

The department has been frazzled this year with social-service caseworkers overwhelmed by a spike in the number of child protection and mental health clients. The St. Louis County Board has struggled to hire enough caseworkers to keep up, not just with increased demand but with retirements and transfers and people who burn out and quit.

When Lee resigned the post in June he said the staff appeared overwhelmed and that he didn’t see enough support from the county board. Lee said that he was somewhat surprised upon taking the job to find that "resources in St. Louis County are extremely strained. There needs to be a larger investment in services — basically, to put it bluntly, a larger investment in staff."

In August the county board approved 20 new child-protection positions and five new social service welfare workers to help combat the backlog of cases. County officials seem perplexed as to why caseloads for social workers have doubled over the past decade even as the county's population has remained stagnant.

Income maintenance or welfare cases have jumped from 19,000 in 2006 to 32,500 this year. And there are now 800 children in the county's care, the most ever.

Many of those children come from families with drug, alcohol, financial or criminal problems — many with all of the above. From January to June of this year the county responded to 1,115 reports of child maltreatment, a 15 percent increase from last year and a 45 percent increase since 2014.