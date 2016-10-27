Thrown for a loop: Twitter shutting down video service Vine

"We value you, your Vines, and are going to do this the right way. You'll be able to access and download your Vines. We'll be keeping the website online because we think it's important to still be able to watch all the incredible Vines that have been made. You will be notified before we make any changes to the app or website."

The announcement comes after Twitter announced across-the-board job cuts, with plans to lay off 9 percent of its workforce, which equals about 350 people. It's unclear at this point how many Vine team members will be among those laid off.

Twitter launched Vine in 2012 as a way to share short, 6-second video clips.