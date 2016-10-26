Search
    Shipping traffic for Oct. 27

    By News Tribune Today at 10:23 p.m.
    A full moon rises over Wisconsin in July 2002 as the laker John J. Boland glides on Lake Superior. The Boland is expected to arrive in Duuth Thursday morning. (File / News Tribune)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: John J. Boland, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    Superior entry

    Morning: Stewart J. Cort, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    Afternoon: Burns Harbor, departing; Stewart J. Cort, departing

    Two Harbors

    Morning: American Century, departing; Edwin H. Gott, departing

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

