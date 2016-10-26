Shipping traffic for Oct. 27
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: John J. Boland, arriving to load iron ore pellets
Superior entry
Morning: Stewart J. Cort, arriving to load iron ore pellets
Afternoon: Burns Harbor, departing; Stewart J. Cort, departing
Two Harbors
Morning: American Century, departing; Edwin H. Gott, departing
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.