Bygones for Oct. 27

* Republic Steel Corp. is a participant in plans for a possible mining venture on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Co. announced yesterday that it and Republic have agreed to the possible development of the Cascade iron formation in Marquette County.

News Tribune, Oct. 27, 1996

* For the fourth consecutive year, UMD’s Phi Sigma Epsilon, a fraternity of business students, is holding a Blanket Duluth drive to collect blankets for families in need. Last year, 3,200 blankets were donated to the drive.

* Duluth Deputy Fire Marshal John Strongitharm announced yesterday the fire department will no longer issue burning permits to high schools for homecoming bonfires. Strongitharm said the bonfires have become too chaotic and risky for the department to condone with permits.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.