UPDATE: 85-year-old pedestrian killed in Gilbert crash identified

Florence Mannelin, 85, of Makinen was killed in the apparent hit-and-run, the Minnesota State Patrol reported in a news release.

Mannelin had been seen walking across the 100 block of Broadway Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle, the news release said.

The vehicle did not stop and continued north on Broadway. Mannelin was transported to Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic, where she was pronounced dead. The incident was reported at 6:55 p.m.

The State Patrol did not publish details of the vehicle, saying only that the year, make and model of the vehicle were unknown as of a Thursday morning update.