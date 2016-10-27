Search
    UPDATE: 85-year-old pedestrian killed in Gilbert crash identified

    By News Tribune Today at 8:20 a.m.

    Authorities continued to search for the driver involved in an apparent hit-and-run fatality with a pedestrian in Gilbert on Wednesday.

    Florence Mannelin, 85, of Makinen was killed in the apparent hit-and-run, the Minnesota State Patrol reported in a news release.

    Mannelin had been seen walking across the 100 block of Broadway Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle, the news release said.  

    The vehicle did not stop and continued north on Broadway. Mannelin was transported to Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic, where she was pronounced dead. The incident was reported at 6:55 p.m.

    The State Patrol did not publish details of the vehicle, saying only that the year, make and model of the vehicle were unknown as of a Thursday morning update.

