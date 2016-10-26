New superintendent named at Voyageurs NP

DeGross replaces Michael Ward, who left the park earlier this year after seven years as superintendent to become superintendent at the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial in St. Louis.

“We are pleased to welcome Bob as the superintendent of Voyageurs National Park,” NPS Regional Director Cam Sholly said in a news release. “He has a proven track record of solving complex problems, and working to build strong community relations and park operations.”

DeGross served as acting superintendent of Biscayne National Park earlier this year, acting superintendent of Canaveral National Seashore in 2007, and acting deputy superintendent of Big Cypress National Preserve in 2014-15. While at Big Cypress in his current position, he was responsible for overseeing the implementation of an off-road vehicle management plan.