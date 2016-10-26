Author to present lecture at annual event in Duluth
The author of a new book disputing standard interpretations of the Bible will be featured in an annual lecture in Duluth.
Joel Hoffman, an author of several books who has held faculty appointments at Brandeis University and Hebrew Union College, will deliver the 2016 Ida and Arthur Silver Memorial Interfaith Lecture at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Temple Israel, 1602 E. Second St., according to a news release from the temple.
Hoffman's most recent book, published this year, is called "The Bible Doesn't Say That: 40 Biblical Mistranslations, Misconceptions and Other Misunderstandings." He argues the Bible has been misunderstood on areas such as homosexuality and one-man-one-woman marriage and also re-examines biblical teaching on such topics as violence and divorce.
A reception and book signing will take place in the temple's communal hall after the lecture, which is free and open to the public.
In addition, an informal small-group discussion on the topic will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, also at Temple Israel, and will include a light brunch. It is also free, but the group is limited to 25. Registration is requested by contacting the temple office at (218) 724-8857.