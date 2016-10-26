Author to present lecture at annual event in Duluth

Hoffman's most recent book, published this year, is called "The Bible Doesn't Say That: 40 Biblical Mistranslations, Misconceptions and Other Misunderstandings." He argues the Bible has been misunderstood on areas such as homosexuality and one-man-one-woman marriage and also re-examines biblical teaching on such topics as violence and divorce.

A reception and book signing will take place in the temple's communal hall after the lecture, which is free and open to the public.

In addition, an informal small-group discussion on the topic will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, also at Temple Israel, and will include a light brunch. It is also free, but the group is limited to 25. Registration is requested by contacting the temple office at (218) 724-8857.