The fifth-grade students assumed the roles of the Ojibwe, and the sixth-graders portrayed voyageurs — French-Canadian fur traders.

Students at the K-6 charter school in Duluth Township, between Duluth and Two Harbors, spent time researching the history and their roles, drawing in components from their social studies, math, language arts and science classes.

They built wigwams and other shelters, dressed in costume for the day, and took part in simulations of trading, hunting, cooking and other elements of life at a rendezvous. They also provided demonstrations for younger students from the school.