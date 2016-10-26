Search
    Students at North Shore Community School stage historical re-enactment

    By News Tribune Today at 5:47 p.m.
    North Shore Community School 5th graders Jenna Bruckelmyer (left), Kayly Beeman and Lily Nelson prepare rice during the reenactment of a rendezvous between the Ojibwe and Voyageurs at the school Wednesday morning.They acted in the roles of Ojibwe women. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com1 / 4
    Sixth grader Isaac Stolp uses a homemade bow and arrow to hunt a (plastic) deer during North Shore Community School's annual Rendezvous Wednesday held in the forest behind the school. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com2 / 4
    Sixth graders at North Shore Community School School in Duluth Township dress and act the role of French Voyageurs as they "paddle" their canoe on a bridge over a creek, using a poster of a canoe in the foreground, behind the school Wednesday morning. They sang the popular Voyageur tune "Alouette" as the crew reenacted an old-time rendezvous with the local Ojibwe tribes. The kids created the camp themselves all by hand, which was toured by the younger school children. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com3 / 4
    Layna Lee Anderson, who plays the role of an Ojibwe woman, uses her teeth to cut through a length of sinew that she'll use to make a necklace at North Shore Community School's rendezvous camp Wednesday. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com4 / 4

    Fifth- and sixth-grade students from North Shore Community School journeyed back in time on Wednesday, re-enacting a fur-trading rendezvous of the type that was held in the Great Lakes region centuries ago.

    The fifth-grade students assumed the roles of the Ojibwe, and the sixth-graders portrayed voyageurs — French-Canadian fur traders.

    Students at the K-6 charter school in Duluth Township, between Duluth and Two Harbors, spent time researching the history and their roles, drawing in components from their social studies, math, language arts and science classes.

    They built wigwams and other shelters, dressed in costume for the day, and took part in simulations of trading, hunting, cooking and other elements of life at a rendezvous. They also provided demonstrations for younger students from the school.

