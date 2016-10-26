Cleanup continues at site of train derailment near Superior

Local fire department personnel and railroad company crews spent Tuesday working to contain and clean up the spill. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene near State Highway 35.

Crews remained at the scene on Wednesday.

"The cleanup is going smoothly," Union Pacific spokeswoman Calli Hite told the News Tribune on Wednesday. "Crews continue to excavate and test impacted soil, in coordination with the DNR, until the soil returns to a level that indicates adequate product removal."

The cleanup is expected to continue for about a week, Hite said. The cause of the derailment remained under investigation Wednesday.

Octene is a combustible chemical used in plastic production. It can be an irritant of the lungs, skin and eyes, but authorities said Tuesday that the spill posed no danger to the public.

No one was injured in the derailment. The incident caused authorities to close Highway 35 to traffic for several hours early Tuesday.