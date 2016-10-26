Biden will appear at UMD on Friday

Nolan, who is vying for re-election against Republican challenger Stewart Mills in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District, will deliver remarks before introducing the vice president. Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m. It's not yet known what time Biden will make his address.

Biden's visit was first reported Tuesday, when sources within the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party revealed the visit.

Biden will appear in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Nolan, who is in a close race with Mills that has garnered more than $11 million in independent campaign contributions fueling a flurry of television ads and mailers.

Biden has made numerous campaign stops nationwide in recent weeks and has been highly critical of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, often saying Trump "doesn't get it."

Biden's most recent visit to the Northland was in October 2014, just ahead of the election.

He made stops in Duluth and Hibbing to speak about the success of the "Duluth Model" in addressing domestic violence and to campaign for Nolan during his first challenge from Mills.

Biden also visited the Twin Ports in November 2012, speaking at Superior Middle School just days before the presidential election.