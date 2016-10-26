Woman, child escape Duluth duplex fire

A neighborhood Duluth Fire Department engine responded to 5021/5023 Tioga St. to find heavy flames coming from the front of the home, a fire department news release said. Ladder crews entered the homes and determined that the other duplex was unoccupied.

After firefighters knocked down the main fire, crews continued to extinguish several hot spots, the news release said. Crews were able to keep the fire to an enclosed porch area, with some extension into the main structure.

Crews responded just before 2:30 a.m. and no firefighters were harmed in the suppression effort. The Duluth Fire Marshal is in the process of investigating the fire, the news release said, and the cause is undetermined. An initial damage estimate was placed at $50,000.

Last week, the Fire Marshal ruled that a Central Hillside duplex fire earlier this month was a case of arson. That fire started on the front porch and occupants escaped unharmed.