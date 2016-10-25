Dorms at UMD host Haunted Halls

Children gather around one of the craft tables at the Haunted Halls event. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

UMD student Kjersta Unzen helps a blindfolded Luci Hammerstrom, 5, pin a badge on a bunny while her father, Ryan Hammerstrom, watches during the annual Haunted Halls event Tuesday. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

Tuesday marked the 21st year the University of Minnesota Duluth hosted Haunted Halls. In addition to playing games, visiting children could take part in crafts, eat food and go trick-or-treating in the university’s residence halls.