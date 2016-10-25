Search
    Dorms at UMD host Haunted Halls

    By News Tribune Today at 9:55 p.m.
    UMD student Kjersta Unzen helps a blindfolded Luci Hammerstrom, 5, pin a badge on a bunny while her father, Ryan Hammerstrom, watches during the annual Haunted Halls event Tuesday. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)1 / 3
    Melissa LeGarde helps daughter Gabriella Burnett, 16 months, toss a beanbag at UMD’s Haunted Halls event. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)2 / 3
    Children gather around one of the craft tables at the Haunted Halls event. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)3 / 3

    Tuesday marked the 21st year the University of Minnesota Duluth hosted Haunted Halls. In addition to playing games, visiting children could take part in crafts, eat food and go trick-or-treating in the university’s residence halls. 

