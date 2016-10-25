October is winding down, and there still isn't any snow in the forecast. It depends on the person on whether this is good news or bad news. Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the 1991 Halloween Blizzard, still the largest blizzard to hit Duluth in history. There won't be any snow this week, but we are certainly going to see rainfall today, Friday and then again to start the new work week. As of now, this means if you are doing any trick or treating, you may want to bring an umbrella.