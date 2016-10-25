Wednesday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Wet and foggy in Twin Ports today
October is winding down, and there still isn't any snow in the forecast. It depends on the person on whether this is good news or bad news. Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the 1991 Halloween Blizzard, still the largest blizzard to hit Duluth in history. There won't be any snow this week, but we are certainly going to see rainfall today, Friday and then again to start the new work week. As of now, this means if you are doing any trick or treating, you may want to bring an umbrella.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Wednesday: Wet and foggy, high 44, low 37.
Thursday: Overcast skies, high 50, low 36.
Friday: PM showers, high 54, low 43.
Saturday: Rain possible, high 50, low 43.
Sunday: A little more sun, high 50, low 40.
Monday: Halloween PM rain, high 52, low 43.
Tuesday: Light rain, high 50, low 42.